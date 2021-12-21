PM Modi is in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj to participate in “one of its kind programme, to empower women. It is the 10th day Prime Minister Modi will spend in UP in just the last month. Event is being attended by over two lakh women. The programme is held as per ‘the vision of the Prime Minister to empower women. PM Modi will be transferring around ₹ 1,000 crore in the bank account of Self Help Groups, under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana which will benefit around 16 lakh women members of the SHGs. To know in depth about PM Modi’s cash scheme outreach programs for women voters.