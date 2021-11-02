The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested the former Maharashtra Home Minister, Anil Deshmukh, on Tuesday after questioning him for about 12 hours. The ED arrested Deshmukh under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), almost six months after it first registered a case against him for obtaining illegal gratification from bar owners in Mumbai when the minister was in office. Watch video to know in detail, what the ED case is against Anil Deshmukh?