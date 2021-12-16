Due to increase in the number of covid-19 cases and Omicron BMC has issued new guidelines for Mumbai. People who are travelling to Mumbai or willing to attend any event these guidelines are for you. These rules will be applicable from 16th Dec till 31st Dec. People attending or organising any event need to be fully vaccinated. Staff managing malls, shops, event gatherings and customers to be fully vaccinated. People using public transport shall be fully vaccinated. People travelling to Mumbai shall carry their fully vaccinated certificate or negative RTPCR report valid till 72 hours. Covid tests facility available at airport, railway station, bus stops, hospitals, quarantine clinics and labs.