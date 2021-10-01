Petrol and diesel prices have touched record highs across the country on Friday i.e. October 1 as global oil prices hover at three-year highs. In the national capital, petrol prices have been increased by 25 paise from Rs 101.64 per litre to ₹ 101.89 per litre.

Diesel has become dearer by 30 paise from Rs 89.87 per litre to ₹ 90.17 per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation. In Mumbai, the revised price of petrol is ₹ 107.95 per litre and diesel is ₹ 97.84 per litre. This is the third price increase in petrol and sixth in case of diesel since the end of a three-week-long hiatus in rate revision. Among the four metro cities, fuel rates are the highest in Mumbai.

The government raised the price of natural gas produced from domestic fields by 62% to $2.9 per unit, the first increase in two years that will hit consumers by steeply pushing up cost of CNG and PNG. Petroleum companies increase price of commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 43. Price of a 19 kg commercial cylinder in Delhi now Rs 1736.50. On Sept 1st, price of commercial LPG cylinder was increased by Rs 75. New rates effective from today. No change in domestic LPG cylinder rates.