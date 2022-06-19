India’s First Sand Sculpture Museum: Are you planning a trip to Mysuru with your loved ones and want to explore the place at it’s best? If yes, then you definitely need to visit India’s first sand sculpture museum which is located close to Chamundi Hills. The museum was conceptualized by the famous sand artist, MN Gowri who took around four months to create the whole look. The site is spread across 13500 sq ft and contains and has a bunch of breathtaking sculptures and sand arts. Watch video for more.Also Read - Top 5 International Destinations to Visit in Monsoon Season Under Budget | Watch Video

