Home

Video Gallery

Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha membership cancelled, Big decision in defamation case – Watch Video

Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha membership cancelled, Big decision in defamation case – Watch Video

Congress party's Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as a Member of Lok Sabha from the date of his conviction in the criminal defamation case over his 'Modi surname' remark.

Congress party’s Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as a Member of Lok Sabha from the date of his conviction in the criminal defamation case over his ‘Modi surname’ remark, the Lok Sabha Secretariat stated, reported PTI.He was found guilty in the case on Thursday (March 23) and sentenced to 2 years in prison. However, he is currently out on bail. Congress leaders across states strongly protested against the verdict.