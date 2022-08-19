Also Read - Liger Star Cast Fee: Vijay Deverakoda And Ananya Panday's Payment For Film Is Unbelievable ! Watch Video To Know How Much Other Actors Charged

LAUNCH OF AHIKOZA IN INDIA: Malaika Arora recently joined hands with Namrata Karad to bring to India the globally popular accessories brand, Ahikoza. On the work front, Malaika was last seen as part of the jury in India’s Best Dancer Season 2 along with Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapoor. Namrata and Malaika are aiming to recreate the global magic of Ahikoza in India. The brand has already amassed a hugely exclusive club for itself in the international markets panning across USA and Europe. Malaika Arora is known for her style and Fashion in the Bollywood industry. 46 years old Diva has already maintained herself so gracefully. Watch video. Also Read - Manushi Chhillar Sets Internet On Fire in Lilac Monokini, Fans Say 'Pani me Naha Ke Or Bhi Namkin Lag Rahi Ho' - Watch Video

Written by- Ananya