Lava Agni 5G Review: Smartphone brand Lava recently released it's new 5G smartphone i.e Lava Agni 5G in Indian market. This is Lava's first 5G smartphone and also one of the most expensive models made by the company so far. The phone carries latest features like 64 MP quad camera, 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support, MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC and runs stock Android 11. Watch this review video of Lava Agni 5G where we have discussed all the pros and cons of the smartphone and whether it is worth buying or not.