Lava Agni 5G Smartphone Launched: Specification, Features and Price Revealed :
The Agni 5G smartphone has quad rear camera setup with 64-megapixel primary camera. Users get a 16-megapixel camera to click selfies. Lava Agni 5G phone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 System-on-Chip. The phone comes at a reasonable price tag of Rs 19,999. To more in depth about the phone, watch video.