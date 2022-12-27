Laws for Animals in India: Right to Food, Breaking Their Nest… Know Everything In The Video – WATCH

Many states and local governments have enacted laws to protect animals and their rights, which include anti-cruelty laws that make it illegal to mistreat or neglect animals; laws that require pet owners to provide adequate food, water, and shelter; and laws that regulate the sale of animals and their treatment at pet stores.

Laws For Animals: Under the Indian Constitution, animals also enjoy some rights in the same manner as people. According to the Indian Penal Code, anybody who attempts to restrict these rights is penalized. Animals are provided with certain rights in India, which include the right to proper medical care and treatment, a life free from cruelty and stress, and protection from poaching. It encompasses companion animals, wildlife, and animals used in entertainment, research, and agriculture. There are a few key pieces of legislation that have been enacted to protect animals. These include the Animal Welfare Act, which sets standards for the humane treatment of animals used in research and commerce; the Endangered Species Act, which provides federal protection for threatened and endangered species; and the Humane Methods of Slaughter Act, which regulates the slaughter of livestock and poultry. To know more watch video

Written By: Piyush Kumar