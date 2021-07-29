Try These Killer Leg Workouts Demonstrated By Dolan Acharya: The two most common fitness goals in the world are to get stronger and to lose weight. In both the cases, working on the legs also play a major role. Focusing on your legs while working out places more load on your legs because they have bigger muscles. This results in more strength and more calories being used. These Leg workouts will not only tone your legs but will also spike up your metabolism resulting in intense fat burning. From Romanian Deadlifts to Bulgarian Split Squats, try these killer workouts demonstrated by Dolan Acharya. Watch video.Also Read - "9 Kgs Down, 8 Kgs to Go”: Sameera Reddy’s Weight Loss Journey is Impressive And Motivational