Legendary Actor Dilip Kumar Passes Away At 98: Dilip Kumar was a legendary actor and film producer best known for his work in Hindi cinema. Popularly known as the 'Tragedy King', the prolific legend actor was part of comedies, dramas, romance, and so on. After complaining of breathlessness, the actor was hospitalized for the second time this month. His death after the prolonged illness has left the entire nation and the film fraternity in shock and mourning. The actor who left us at 98 worked for more than five decades to change the shape of the world's biggest film industry. In this video, we will be telling you about some lesser known facts of Dilip Kumar that you might have not heard about.