Legendary Indian Sunil Gavaskar Headlines Panel Of Commentators For Inaugural Major League Cricket

Six teams -- Los Angeles Knight Riders, MI New York, San Francisco Unicorns, Seattle Orcas, Texas Super Kings and Washington Freedom -- will compete in MLC’s inaugural season from July 13 to 30.

Dallas: Major League Cricket announced on Thursday the line-up of illustrious announcers from across the globe, bringing a rich range of international cricket experience to give colour to broadcasts showcasing the historic season.

The commentary team includes the legendary Sunil Gavaskar (India), one of the greatest batters of all-time, former South Africa captain Graeme Smith, former New Zealand international Danny Morrison and former Zimbabwe international Mpumelelo Mbangwa.

Experienced announcers Natalie Germanos (South Africa) and Alan Wilkins (Wales) along with rising star Nikhil Uttamchandani (Barbados) complete the line-up. MLC’s inaugural season will be broadcast live in the United States on Willow TV and across numerous major cricketing nations, including Australia (FOX Cricket), the Caribbean (SportsMax), India (Viacom18), New Zealand (Sky NZ), Pakistan (A Sports), South Africa (SuperSport) and the United Kingdom (BT Sport).

The broadcast partnerships will bring the transformative T20 franchise competition, featuring many of the world’s top players competing in the United States for the first time, to cricket fans around the world. The broadcasts will feature a world class production, with a 30-camera set-up for the matches at Grand Prairie Stadium in North Texas and Church Street Park in North Carolina.

Superstar players set to take part in MLC include Afghanistan T20 captain Rashid Khan, Pakistan’s Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf, South African internationals Faf du Plessis and David Miller, West Indians Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard and Andre Russell, Australians Marcus Stoinis and Aaron Finch, England’s Jason Roy and New Zealand’s Trent Boult.

The broadcast for Major League Cricket’s sold-out inaugural match, between the Texas Super Kings and Los Angeles Knight Riders, will be shown live on Thursday, July 13, starting at 7:30 PM. Central Time.

The first-ever edition of the landmark competition will air exclusively in India on Viacom18’s sports network. The multi-platform coverage will include live streaming on JioCinema and broadcast television coverage on Sports18.

