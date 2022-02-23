KPAC Lalitha Passes Away: Popular Malayalam actress KPAC Lalitha Ji was born in Kayakulam on 25 February 1948 as Maheshwari Amma. Lalitha Ji started her career with Kerala People’s Arts Club. Lalitha Ji has reportedly acted in over 550 Malayam and Tamil films. She has won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress twice and Kerala Film Award 4 times for her fantastic performances. Lalita Ji got the National Award for the film ‘Amaram’ in 1990 and 2000 for ‘Shantam’. Lalitha Ji passes away on Tuesday, Rest in peace KPAC Lalitha Ji. Watch video.Also Read - Reports: Aryan Khan Is All To Make His Bollywood Debut As A Writer, Details Inside - Watch