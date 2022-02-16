Bappi Lahiri : Veteran singer and Music composer Bappi Lahiri passed away at Criticare hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday night, at an age of 69. According to reports, the singer was suffering from OSA- Obstructive Sleep Apnea and recurrent chest infection. He recovered well and was discharged on 15th of February, but his health deteriorated again and later on that he succumbed to the illness and took his last breathe at 11:45 pm. He has given his voice to some unforgettable groovy hits like Disco Dancer, Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re, Chaltey Chaltey and many more. Bappi Da’s immense contribution to Bollywood will always be cherished and he will always live in our hearts through his creations. Watch video for more.Also Read - EXCLUSIVE: Arjun Kanungo Opens Up On Relationship With His Fiancée And Wedding Plans - Watch