Pandit Birju Maharaj death : Legendary Kathak dancer Pandi Birju Maharaj passed away on 16th of January, late night at his home in New Delhi. The 83 year old maestro reportedly suffered a heart attack. Recipient of Padma Vibhushan, Pandit Ji’s Kathak skills were undoubtedly unmatchable. He has given some really memorable and unforgettable choreographies to Bollywood industry that proved he was the actual Kathak maestro. Let us have a look on his best dance choreographies in Bollywood. Watch video.Also Read - Kaahe Chhed Mohe to Mohe Rang Do Laal: Pandit Birju Maharaj's Dance Sequences Bollywood Will Not Forget