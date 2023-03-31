Home

Video Gallery

Leopard Viral Video: Leopard Doing Surya Namaskar Leaves Netizens Amazed | WATCH

Leopard Viral Video: Leopard Doing Surya Namaskar Leaves Netizens Amazed | WATCH

In a viral clip, a Leopard is seen doing Surya Namaskar. This video has left people amazed. Watch video.

Leopard Viral Video: Have you ever seen a leopard doing Surya Namaskar? If not, then we have something for you A video clip of a leopard stretching has gone viral on Internet. The lopard is seen doing morning stretching which Netizens interpreted as Surya Namaskar. IFS officer Susanta Nanda shared the video on Twitter. Netizens absolutely loved the funny video of Leopard. The video has over 234k views so far. Watch the viral video here.