Leopard Viral Video: Leopard Doing Surya Namaskar Leaves Netizens Amazed | WATCH
In a viral clip, a Leopard is seen doing Surya Namaskar. This video has left people amazed. Watch video.
Leopard Viral Video: Have you ever seen a leopard doing Surya Namaskar? If not, then we have something for you A video clip of a leopard stretching has gone viral on Internet. The lopard is seen doing morning stretching which Netizens interpreted as Surya Namaskar. IFS officer Susanta Nanda shared the video on Twitter. Netizens absolutely loved the funny video of Leopard. The video has over 234k views so far. Watch the viral video here.
Also Read:
- 'Sonam Kapoor Looks Like 5-Year-Old Dancing in School Function': Actress Gets Trolled in Throwback Viral Video From IIFA - Watch
- Viral Video: G20 Delegates Dance On The Beats Of Oscar Winning Naatu Naatu, Netizens Are Thrilled - Watch Video
- Viral Video: Women In Saree Play Football Match, Internet Is Amazed - WATCH
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.