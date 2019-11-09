Are you feeling low or angry and want to lift your mood? All you need to do is a few exercises. Yes, exercise is associated with improved ability to deal with emotions and conditions like stress and anxiety. When you indulge in exercise, your body-mind gets diverted. Also, the work you do leads to the secretion of happy hormones called endorphins. This neurotransmitter has a positive impact on your energy level, mood, and memory. To improve your mood, the best type of exercise is basically a mix of those you enjoy and those with you can remain stick to for a longer period of time. Watch this video to know about those mood-lifting exercises by Roni Proter, a fitness expert.