Lionel Messi Wins Best FIFA Men’s Player Award – WATCH
Lionel Messi bagged the Best Men's Player 2022 at the FIFA awards. Messi won the best player vote against Mbappe and Karim Benzema. In the FIFA Awards vote, Messi had 52 points, Mbappe 44, and Benzema 34. Messi secured the FIFA prize for the seventh time in 14 years.
