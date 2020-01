The 26th SOL Lions Gold Awards was recently held in Mumbai, and a host of stars walked the red carpet and also spoke to the press about winning an award. Among the stars who answered some questions were Hina Khan, Ananya Panday, Kunal Kemmu, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shraddha Arya, Elli Avram, Ankita Lokhande and many more.

Check the video below for more:

The awards are annual accolades given by the Lions Club Mumbai to recognise excellence in Indian Film and Television Industry.