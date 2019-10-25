Determination is the key to anybody’s success. It is your stubbornness that makes things happen. And a live example of this is Lisa Davis, a woman with a piano. She is a singer and an actress who also teaches acting drama. Lisa says that she wanted to become a singer since the time she stepped out of her mother’s womb. Isn’t it a big statement to give? Well, probably it is her success and her passion for singing that made her say something like this. In her adulthood, she did musical theatre and cabaret, a new form of entertainment at that point in time. She took a chance by committing to do that. And guess what, she made it. Watch this video to know about her journey and accomplishments in her own words.