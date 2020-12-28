While the year 2020 has been quite dead for the industry because of the coronavirus outbreak in the country, the upcoming year seems to be promising as far as the entertainment quotient is concerned. Films like Sooryanvanshi, Brahmastra, ‘83, Laal Singh Chaddha, Apne 2 and War 2 are all set for releases between 2021 and 2022. Here’s a list of the films that may have terrific trios: Also Read - Coolie No 1 Starring Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan Becomes Worst-Rated Film on IMDb, Beats Himmatwala, Race 3

-Brahmastra (Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan)

-Sooryavanshi (Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh)

-‘83 (Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi)

-Laal Singh Chaddha (Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan)

-War 2 (Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan)

-Atrangi Re (Akshay Kumar, Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan)

-Shakun Batra’s next (Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday)

-Shamshera (Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt)

Apne 2 (Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol)