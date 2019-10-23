Premenstrual syndrome (PMS) is a quite common condition in women. It brings certain symptoms like fatigue, tenderness in the breast, pain, etc. that strike you a couple of days before actually getting your periods. These signs can potentially make you cranky and grumpy especially in the morning and may also affect your daily life. If not treated, PMS may even make you depressed gradually. The main cause behind PMS is the increased level of estrogen and progesterone hormones before you are going to hit your periods. Notably, a high level of these chemicals in the brain is known to cause irritability, stress, anxiety, depression, etc. Certain factors including a family history of PMS, emotional trauma, domestic violence, substance abuse, etc. can potentially increase your risk of having premenstrual syndrome. It is characterized by symptoms like constipation, acne, abdominal pain, sore breasts, fatigue food cravings, abdominal bloating, etc. To ease the symptoms of PMS, you can make some dietary changes. Opt for food rich in magnesium, B-complex, and calcium like milk, spinach, eggs, seeds, etc. Watch this video to know more about ways to get relief from your PMS symptoms.