Lock Upp: Bigg Boss 15's one of the most popular contestant and Tv actor Karan Kundra is all set to join Kangana Ranaut's controversial reality show Lock Upp as a jailor. Yes ! You heard that right. The makers of the show recently dropped a new promo that featured Karan dressed up as Jailor. The actor shared the promo clip on his Instagram account as well. Karan as a jailor, will have to keep a close eye on the inmates 24/7. Well, this is a good news for all the Karan Kundrra fans out there who wanted him to be seen on the screen after Bigg Boss 15. Checkout this video for more details.