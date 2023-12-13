Home

Video Gallery

Lok sabha bursts into laughter as Amit Shah commented on TMC MP

Lok sabha bursts into laughter as Amit Shah commented on TMC MP

Home Minister Amit Shah’s witty reply to TMC MP Sougata Ray left the Lok Sabha MPs in laughter. Sougata Ray ...

Home Minister Amit Shah’s witty reply to TMC MP Sougata Ray left the Lok Sabha MPs in laughter. Sougata Ray said that his party gave him the agenda to oppose whatever Amit Shah said. To this, HM Amit Shah came with a sharp reply which left all the MPs laughing.