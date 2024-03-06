Home

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Shashi Tharoor vs Rajeev Chandrasekhar? Poll battle in Thiruvananthapuram

In the BJP's initial list of 195 candidates unveiled last weekend, Rajeev Chandrasekhar is among the 34 Union Ministers selected. ...

In the BJP’s initial list of 195 candidates unveiled last weekend, Rajeev Chandrasekhar is among the 34 Union Ministers selected. He is slated to contest from Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala, a stronghold traditionally associated with Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.

As the Congress is yet to announce its candidate for this constituency, the potential re-nomination of Tharoor would set the stage for a high-profile contest in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The decision to field Chandrasekhar is part of the BJP’s strategic move to expand its influence in Kerala, where it failed to secure any seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. During a recent visit to the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi articulated the party’s ambition of achieving a two-digit seat count in Kerala in the upcoming elections.

Chandrasekhar, who currently holds the position of Union Minister of State for Information Technology and Skill Development, is a three-time Rajya Sabha member and will be making his Lok Sabha electoral debut. In his professional background, Chandrasekhar brings a technocratic perspective, having worked at Intel, founded BPL Mobile, and subsequently sold his stake for a substantial amount of 1.1 billion.

On the other hand, Tharoor, aged 67, is a former international civil servant, accomplished author, public intellectual, and seasoned politician who has secured victory in the Thiruvananthapuram seat three times since 2009. The potential face-off between Chandrasekhar and Tharoor adds an interesting dimension to the electoral landscape, making it one of the closely watched contests in the upcoming elections.

In December last year, Tharoor hinted that the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections may mark his final contest from the Thiruvananthapuram seat. The Congress party has not announced its candidates yet.

