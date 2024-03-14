Home

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Why BJP Went All Out To Keep Chirag Paswan On Board In Bihar | NDA | BJP

When it comes to Chirag Paswan versus Pashupati Paras in Bihar, the BJP has finally picked a side as they ...

When it comes to Chirag Paswan versus Pashupati Paras in Bihar, the BJP has finally picked a side as they released their 2nd list of BJP candidates for the upcoming lok sabha elections. Even if it means upsetting Nitish Kumar.

The BJP has conceded Chirag Paswan’s demand for five seats, including the critical Hajipur. Now there are several reasons to bring Chrag on board firstly LJP has been a longstanding ally of the NDA in Bihar. Maintaining this alliance ensures stability within the coalition, which is very crucial for effective governance and electoral success.

Second reason is vote consolidation. The LJP has a significant support base among certain sections of the Dalit community in Bihar. By retaining the LJP within the alliance, the BJP aims to consolidate Dalit votes and prevent any fragmentation that could occur if the LJP were to contest independently or align with another political faction.

Bihar’s electoral landscape is complex, with caste-based considerations playing a significant role. The BJP recognizes the importance of alliances. Keeping Chirag Paswan and the LJP within the NDA fold strengthens the coalition’s electoral prospects by leveraging the LJP’s support base.

In Bihar’s competitive political environment, preventing unity among opposition parties is crucial for the BJP’s electoral strategy. By ensuring the continued participation of the LJP in the NDA, the BJP reduces the chances of opposition parties forming a bond front against them.

Now if we talk Chirag’s historic relationship the his father, Ram Vilas Paswan, was a respected Dalit leader and a longtime ally of the BJP. The BJP’s efforts to keep Chirag on board may also be influenced by the desire to maintain the positive relationship established with his father and to honor their historical alliance.

Overall, the BJP’s determination to keep Chirag Paswan and the LJP within the NDA alliance in Bihar underscores the party’s commitment to coalition politics, its focus on electoral strategy, and its recognition of the significance of caste-based dynamics in the state’s politics.

