Comedians Sunil Grover, Gaurav Gera and Aditi Mittal in this exclusive interview share experiences on their new show on Amazon Prime, named LOL Hasee Toh Phasee. The three of them crack the funniest jokes ever. Lol Hasee Toh Phasee stars Boman Irani and Arshad Warsi as hosts. The show will come up with 6 episodes and this will release on April 30 on Amazon Prime Video.

Lol Hasee Toh Phasee also features Cyrus Broacha, Suresh Menon, Aadar Malik, Aakash Gupta, Ankita Shrivastav, Kusha Kapila, and Mallika Dua in the main lead role in this comedy show.

Watch this full interview and get ready to laugh out loud.