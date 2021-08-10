Upcoming Mobile Games This Year: These days, mobile games have become a trend and with increase in work from home and lockdowns in many states, people have been found to increasingly play mobile games. With just few taps on your touchscreen, games on smartphones are easily accessible and offer a convenient gaming experience rather than on PC or consoles. If you are crazy about games, then we have curated a list of some exciting games that you might not want to miss out on. From Riot to Respawn Entertainment, there will be games that will blow your mind like Valorant Mobile, Battlefield Mobile, Apex Legend Mobile, and more. Watch video.Also Read - TechBytes: In Conversation With Thukral And Tagra, Artist Duo Who Designed Rado's Latest Timepiece