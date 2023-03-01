Home

LPG Cooking Gas Prices Hiked By Rs 50 For Domestic, Check New LPG Prices | Watch Video

LPG Price Increase: On the first day of March, the common people have got a big shock of inflation. On the first day of the month, the price of domestic LPG cylinder increased by Rs 50. Now the domestic LPG cylinder in Delhi has become Rs.1103. Before Holi, it is a big blow to common man. According to the news agency ANI, the price of 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder has increased by Rs 50. At the same time, the price of 19 kg commercial cylinder has been increased by Rs 350.50. 19 kg commercial cylinder will now be available for Rs 2119.50 in Delhi.