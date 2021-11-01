Why LPG Cylinder Price is up by Rs 265? Explained:
Ahead of Diwali, inflation bomb exploded yet again. After petrol and diesel, LPG prices were increased by Rs 265 per cylinder. However, there was no change in domestic LPG prices. After this hike, commercial cylinder price in Delhi crossed Rs 2,000 mark. Earlier, it was being sold at Rs 1,733. Watch video to find out why the why the LPG price has risen.