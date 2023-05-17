Home

Video Gallery

LSG vs MI, IPL 2023: Marcus Stoinis Helps Lucknow Super Giants Seal A Close Win Over Mumbai Indians

LSG vs MI, IPL 2023: Marcus Stoinis Helps Lucknow Super Giants Seal A Close Win Over Mumbai Indians

When Lucknow Super Giants chose to retain Marcus Stonis for ₹10 crore ahead of the 2023 season of the Indian Premier League, it was a clear indication of how highly his talent was rated by the team management. The Australian had done well with both the willow and the ball as the team finished third after losing to the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the playoffs in their maiden season last year.

When Lucknow Super Giants chose to retain Marcus Stonis for ₹10 crore ahead of the 2023 season of the Indian Premier League, it was a clear indication of how highly his talent was rated by the team management. The Australian had done well with both the willow and the ball as the team finished third after losing to the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the playoffs in their maiden season last year.