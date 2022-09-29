New CDS of India: Lt General Anil Chauhan has been appointed as India’s new Chief of Defence Staff (CDS). The decision came almost after the death of CDS General Bipin Rawat in a helicopter crash. As CDS, Lt Gen Chauhan will function as secretary to government of India, department of military affairs. Lt Gen Anil Chauhan was born on 18th May, 1961 in Uttarakhand. He was commissioned into the 11 Gorkha Rifles of the Indian Army in 1981. He is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla and Indian Military Academy, Dehradun. Watch video to know more about him.Also Read - Senior Advocate R Vekantaramani Appointed As Next Attorney General For India, Here's All You Need To Know About Him - Watch