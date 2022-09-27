Tips to control Sleepiness: Lunch hour at work or school can often leave one feeling drowsy after. No matter how satisfying or indulging the meal was, the minute the clock strikes three, the eyelids start to drop and it is nothing short of a struggle trying to keep them up. These are tips you can use to control sleepiness.Also Read - Dengue Prevention Tips: Delhi Witnesses Massive Surge In Dengue Cases, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself - Watch Video

Fix your sleep cycle : Sleep is the most important thing a body needs. A person needs at least 7 to 8 hours of sleep to avoid fatigue.

Control your portions: Overeating can easily lead to heavy eyes by slowing down digestion. Go for limited portions of meals that might help you to avoid being sleepy and lethargic.

Keep Chewing gums: According to a study at St. Lawrence University, chewing gum may reduce tiredness and boost alertness. Chewing a mint or your favourite gum at least five minutes boosts energy.

Listen to your favourite beats: Music can improve job performance and can help you avoid tiredness post-meal. Listening to music enhances the quality of work.

Walk after meal: Don't sit immediately at your seat post your meal. Have your meal and go for a walk and get the fresh air.

Written by: Keshav Mishra