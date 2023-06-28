Home

Lust Stories 2 Screening: Neena Gupta Sizzles In Satin Saree, Adorable Duo Vijay And Tamannaah Grab Everyone’s Eyeballs | WATCH

Lust Stories 2 Screening: Adorable couple Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijaay Verma have been grabbing headlines these days. Let us tell you that Vijay Verma and Tamannaah Bhatia starrer film ‘Lust Stories 2’ is going to be released on Netflix soon. A special screening of the film was held in Mumbai. In the screening of ‘Lust Stories 2’, everyone from the film’s star cast reached. However, everyone’s eyes were fixed on the pair of lovebirds Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Verma. During the screening, Tamannaah and Vijay were seen lost in each other.