Luxurious Cars To Expensive Purses: Most Lavish Things Owned By Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Star Alia Bhatt – Watch Video
Expensive things owned by Alia Bhatt: Rani Ki Prem Kahani’s trailer was released on 5th of July and surprisingly has got an amazing response from the audience. The Karan Johar film is full of romance, comedy, huge sets and family drama. Alia Bhatt definitely stole the show especially in those sleeveless sarees. She will be portraying the role of Rani who’s a Bengali girl. Well, after captivating the hearts of her fans in the newly released trailer, fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the film. Alia is amongst those Bollywood actresses who has carved her niche in the entertainment industry in a very short span with her impeccable acting talent and now is one of the highest paid actors in B-town. Let us take a loot at the most expensive things owned by Alia Bhatt. Watch video.
