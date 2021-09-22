Signalling the re-opening of the pandemic-hit tourism sector in Kerala for upcountry visitors, a luxury cruise from Mumbai, Cordelia with 1,200 travellers on board reached the shores of Kochi on September 22. The luxury liner MV Empress, owned by Cordelia Cruises, anchored at Cochin Port, Willingdon Island, at around 5 am and received a grand welcome from the locals. The tourists were taken to Mattancherry and Fort Kochi. In fact, a boat ride on the backwaters was also arranged for the visitors. The cruise ship left for Kadamat, Lakshadweep, in the afternoon. Kerala Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas said, ‘the arrival of domestic tourists marks a promising start to the full-scale resumption of Kerala Tourism’. Watch exclusive video of the Cordelia Cruise ship.