Best Luxury Cruises in India: Cruises are always one heck of an experience. India has many beautiful lines of cruises to explore and we have handpicked some of the best ones for you. Check out some of the stunning luxury cruises in India for an amazing holiday.

Cordelia cruise: Cordelia cruise offers the perfect amalgamation of entertainment, luxury, and fun. Cordelia cruise has a total of 11 passenger decks and 796 cabins. This majestic cruise has the capacity to accommodate over 1840 guests at a single time.

Andaman Dolphin cruise: Andaman Dolphin Cruises are well known for providing a variety of amenities and activities for their guests. Andaman Cruises offers delicious food served in their many cafes and restaurants while you tap your foot to the live music.

Oberoi M.V Vrinda cruise: The Oberoi M.V Vrinda offers one of the most luxurious accommodations in the backwaters of Kerala. This luxury cruise takes you through the largest backwaters of Kerala, the Vembanad Lake, and the backwaters of Alleppy.

M.V. Kavaratti Cruise: M.V. Kavaratti is a fabulous cruise ship designed especially to promote tourism in Lakshadweep Islands. Along with the voyage, tourists can participate in a variety of water sports, including deep-sea diving, kayaking among others.

M.V. Paramhansa Cruise: The beauty of the Sundarbans is par none and the best way to enjoy that beauty is from M.V. Paramhansa cruise. The M.V. Paramhansa cruise takes you via waterways into untamed woodlands where you relax in the peace and quiet.

Written by: Keshav Mishra