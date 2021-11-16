It was reported that two watches were seized by the Customs Department on Sunday night because Indian Cricketer Hardik Pandya allegedly did not have a bill for them. Although, Cricketer Hardik Pandya on Tuesday refuted reports that claimed two wrist watches worth ₹ 5 crore were seized from him at the Mumbai airport on his return from Dubai, saying that only one watch worth ₹ 1.5 crore had been taken for “proper valuation”.

Denying the charges, Hardik Pandya posted a statement on Twitter saying, "I voluntarily went to Mumbai airport customs counter to declare the items brought by me and pay the requisite customs duty. Wrong perceptions have been floating around on social media regarding my declaration to customs at Mumbai airport, and I would like to clarify about what transpired."

In fact, there have historically been many luxury watch aficionados among Indian cricket stars from Mohammed Azharuddin to Sachin Tendulkar. From Captain Kohli and Rohit Sharma to Pandya and KL Rahul, Indian cricketers have not one or two watches but entire lavish collections.