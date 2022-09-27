Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is an Indian celebrity dance show and one of the most loved reality shows in India. A few weeks ago, the 12th season of the show premiered and the audiences seem to be loving it so far. The show has several popular celebrities this year including Niti Taylor, Rubina Dilaik, Dheeraj Dhopar, Nia Sharma, Faisal Shaikh, and many more. With fabulous dance performances and lots of fun, this show is a treat to watch. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is an Indian celebrity dance show and one of the most loved reality shows in India. A few weeks ago, the 12th season of the show premiered and the audiences seem to be loving it so far. Madhuri Dixit, Nora Fatehi, and Karan Johar are the judges of the show.Also Read - Not Just Maine Payal Hai Channkai, Neha Kakkar's These Recreations Also Got Trolled Mercilessly By Netizens - Watch

Written by- Ananya Also Read - R Madhavan's Interview With His 'Dhokha' Gang on Being a 'Lover Boy', Creating a Mystery-Thriller And More | Watch Video