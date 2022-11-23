Madras Eye Cases Rise In Tamil Nadu, Here’s What The Infection Is, It’s Causes, Symptoms And Treatment Explained – Watch

Madras Eye infection explainer video: Tamil Nadu health department and private doctors have warned people about increasing cases of conjunctivitis a highly contagious eye infection. It is also commonly known as Madras Eye. The Health Minister M Subramanian said that 4000-4500 cases are being reported every day across Tamil Nadu. He said that in 10 government eye centers in Chennai, 80-100 people have been diagnosed with conjunctivitis. Speaking on Monday, the health minister said, “Since the onset of the northeast monsoon, around 1.5 lakh people have been treated for conjunctivitis in Tamil Nadu.” The minister urged people to isolate themselves if they are infected. The case load is high in districts like Salem and Dharmapuri. Well, currently Tamil Nadu is gripped under an active monsoon system which is the prime reason for the surge in Madras virus infection. Well in this video we will take a look at what Madras eye is, its causes, symptoms and more.