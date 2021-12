Maggi Recipe Viral Video: A food vendor is making Maggie with Rooh Afza. This video was shared by a food blogger Arjun Chauhan. The food vendor added Rooh Afza over the Maggi. This video has gone viral. This video has 3.3 million views. Watch this vide to know more.Also Read - Viral Video: Street Vendor Makes Maggi With Rooh Afza, Internet Loses Its Mind | Watch