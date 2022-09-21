Ujjain Mahakaleshwar corridor:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate newly-constructed corridor of Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain on October 11.The first phase of construction will result in a 900-meter corridor lined with several installations, a theme park, a heritage mall, and E-transport facilities. The massive undertaking is being created as part of the MP government's overarching strategy to make Ujjain a "Smart City. Watch video to know more.