Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate newly-constructed corridor of Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain on October 11.The first phase of construction will result in a 900-meter corridor lined with several installations, a theme park, a heritage mall, and E-transport facilities. The massive undertaking is being created as part of the MP government’s overarching strategy to make Ujjain a “Smart City. Watch video to know more.