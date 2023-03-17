Home

Rajkumar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar speak about upcoming film ‘Bheed’ in Mumbai – Watch Video

During the promotion of upcoming film ‘Bheed’, Actor Rajkumar Rao in an exclusive interview said that the story of this film depicts the sufferings of common man at the time of first lockdown which was imposed during the Corona and Anubhav Sinha who is the director of the film, is known for making such great films. At the same time, Actress Bhumi Pednekar said that this is a positive story in which it is shown how in times of trouble everyone supported people in their own way and helped each other. Realistic Films such as Mulk and Article 15, falls in the basket of Director Anubhav Sinha. And once again he has embraced the realistic story and made the film Bheed. Apart from Rajkumar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar, Actor Pankaj Kapoor and Actor Ashutosh Rana are playing important roles in the film.