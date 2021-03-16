Amid a sharp rise in coronavirus cases in different parts of Maharashtra, lockdown like restrictions have returned in Maharashtra. Also Read - Explained: New Wage Bill and How It Is Likely to Impact Your Salary Takeaway

Maharashtra lockdown 2021 guidelines: After recording over 15,000 fresh COVID-19 infections, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government issued fresh guidelines for the state on March 15 and have also extended the curbs imposed in containment zones till the end of this month as per the disaster management act 2005 considering the pandemic.

Masks have been made mandatory throughout the state with heavy fine if not worn.

In this video we explain the new Maharashtra lockdown 2021 guidelines issued by government and more importantly what you should do to protect yourself from the deadly coronavirus.