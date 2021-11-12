If there is one state in India that showcases unique biodiversity, it is Maharashtra. It is adobe to countless hill stations, lakes, beaches, waterfalls, ghats and mountains. For people who are looking to take a break from mundane work during the weekend or during holiday season, watch video to find out the best 5 getaways and places to visit in winter in Maharashtra.1. Panchgani Located about 100 km from Pune, this stunning hill-station sits amidst five mountains of the Sahyadri Range. Panchgani offers a stunning view of the Parsi Point and Dhom Dam lake, from one of its famous spots, Sydney Point.

2. Bhandardara Located in Ahmednagar district, this lakeside paradise is one of the places to visit in winter in Maharashtra. Lake Arthur Stands out, it offers many trekking and camping options.

3. Ganpatipule is a coastal town located in Maharashtra that hosts one of the cleanest beaches in Maharashtra. With an endless view of Arabian sea. Ganpatipule is one of the best places to visit in Maharashtra in winter. Arey Ware and Malgund Beach are a few other beaches in Ganpatipule beach that is worth exploring.

4. Sula Vineyards Located at just 200 kilometres from Mumbai, Sula Vineyards was the perfect weekend destination for us. It is ladled with lush green fields on the way, a scenic location and, of course, a lot of wine.

5. Lonavala Situated just about 84 km from ‘Aamchi Mumbai’, Lonavala is, without a doubt, the most-visited getaway spot near Mumbai. Owing to the natural beauty, peace and scenic sights all around, Lonavala keeps on winning hearts! From hiking trails to photography points, you’ll find yourself in a peaceful environment to energize oneself.