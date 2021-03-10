Mahashivratri 2021 Puja Niyam: Mahashivaratri which falls in the month of Phalgun has a special significance in the Hindu mythology. This year Mahashivratri is being celebrated on March 11. It is believed that Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati were married on this special day. Also Read - Mahashivratri Recipes: How to Make Bhaang-Thandai at Home in 20 Minutes

On this day, the devotees keep fast to seek blessings of Lord Shiva. If you are observing fast this Mahashivratri then follow the Puja rules listed in the video (Mahashivratri Puja Niyam) while worshiping Lord Shiva. Also Read - Maha Shivratri Horoscope: These 5 Zodiac Signs Needs to Be Extra Careful This Week

Maha Shivratri 2021 Puja Time : Also Read - Mahashivratri 2021: Panchak Period - Beware of Doing These 5 Things on This Festival

Chaturdashi Tithi: 02:39 pm on March 11 to 03:02 pm on March 12

Shivratri parna kaal: 06:34 am-03:02 pm on March 12

Nishita Kaal Puja: 12:06 am-12:55 am on March 12