Mahashivratri Special 2023: Unique Shivling Made Of Biscuits Making Headlines – Watch Video

A unique Shivling made of biscuits was seen at Sangam on Mahashivaratri. The Shivling placed at the Sangam in Prayagraj has drawn many devotees to it

Published: February 18, 2023 6:22 PM IST

By Video Desk | Edited by Video Desk

Mahashivratri Special 2023: A unique Shivling made of biscuits was seen placed at Sangam on Mahashivaratri. The Shivling placed at the Sangam in Prayagraj has drawn many devotees to it.

