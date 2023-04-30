Home

Video Gallery

Maidaan To Capsule Gill: Upcoming Biopics Of Bollywood – Watch Video

Maidaan To Capsule Gill: Upcoming Biopics Of Bollywood – Watch Video

Ajay Devgn's Miadaan to Akshay Kumar's Capsule Gill, here's a list of 5 upcoming Bollywood biopics. Check out this video.

Upcoming Biopics Of Bollywood: This year a several big Bollywood biopics are all set to the cinema theatres. These movies will narrate the inspiring stories of the real life heroes. These films will surely keep you glued to your screens. From Ajay Devgn’s Miadaan to Akshay Kumar’s Capsule Gill, here’s a list of 5 upcoming Bollywood biopics. Check out this video.