Main headquarters under disguise of hospital in Gaza | IDF explains how Hamas used patients as shield

Since the outbreak of war between Israel and Hamas, the latter has been accused of using innocent people as shields. Israeli air strikes pounded several Hamas hideouts, but hundreds of Gazans also fell prey to it. Israeli Defense Forces have been sharing different videos, photos, audio clips to expose Hamas. Recently, IDF shared a graphical representation illustrating Hamas’ alleged headquarters. The video showed how Hamas allegedly used a hospital as its headquarters.

“The Shifa Hospital is not only the largest hospital in Gaza but it also acts as the main headquarters for Hamas’ terrorist activity. Terrorism does not belong in a hospital and the IDF will operate to uncover any terrorist infrastructure,” IDF shared on X.

IDF also accused Hamas of stealing Shifa Hospital’s energy resources for the terror headquarters. According to Israel, Hamas has its hideouts in places like a school, university, mosque, and a hospital. IDF have been striking Hamas hideouts and killing various senior Hamas operatives from Gaza. Thousands of people have lost their lives on both sides since the outbreak of war.